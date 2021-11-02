Bengal stands 2nd in India in providing tap water connections in Oct

Kolkata: In a major success in providing tap water connection to households, the Bengal government has set another milestone by becoming the second best state in the country in providing the same in October.



The state has also set a record in providing tap water connections to more than 25.28 lakh households in the recent time till the end of October.

Bengal's performance, with the state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department as its nodal agency, in providing tap water connection is better than BJP-run states, including Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The state government has taken up the project Jal Swapna to ensure tap water connection to every household in the state by the end of 2024.

Bengal comes up as the second best state with around 1.90 lakh connections given in the month of October. Bengal comes after Karnataka. While states including Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura have provided 1.70 lakh, 59825, 43391 and 9800 connections respectively in the last one month.

This comes when the state Public Health Engineering department has expedited the work of ensuring tap water connections in every 2.5 crore households in the state following the

directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It needs a mention that Bengal has topped all states in two consecutive months – August and September – in the country in terms of providing tap water connections.

In August and September, the state PHE department had ensured connections at 2.38 lakh and 2.37 lakh households respectively.

Till date the maximum number of tap water connections has taken place in Nadia district where it has already been provided to 2.87 lakh households followed by East Burdwan with 2.60 lakh connections. Districts including South 24-Parganas and Murshidabad have also witnessed tap water connections of more than 2.40 lakh each.

The state PHE minister Pulak Roy said: "We are following directions of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and executing the work to ensure that people get the benefits of the project at the earliest".