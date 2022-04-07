Bengal set to recruit over 4K women constables

kolkata: In a significant stride towards boosting the security of women across the state, the Mamata Banerjee government will recruit as many as 4500 lady constables.



The matter of recruiting the fairer sex in police was discussed at the cabinet meeting held at Nabanna on Wednesday that was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, the lady constables will be recruited in 140-150 battalions of the state police in different parts of the state. As per plans, there may be 30 women in each of these battalions.

Women who are physically strong and are adept in sports, karate, judo, taekwondo and similar activities will get priority in recruitment.

However, the modalities of the recruitment have not been finalised as yet with Banerjee asking concerned officials to take steps in this regard.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always laid emphasis on women empowerment and their security. Apart from introducing several social security schemes for women, the women self-help groups are playing a significant role in ensuring livelihood for families.

"Now, the Chief Minister wants to generate employment for women by engaging them in the police force," a cabinet minister said on conditions of anonymity.

It needs mention that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership an all-women team called 'Winners' of Kolkata Police—tasked with patrolling in the parks and other places to nab eve-teasers—was formed in 2018.

The team helped in nabbing eve-teasers red-handed. To gain the confidence of women passengers, the Winners team even travelled in the Metro as well.

Apart from Winners, another team styled 'Shakti' was formed with an aim to stop crime against women. Shakti—an all-women team—is assigned to respond to the calls made by women in distress.

Multiple such teams are being deployed in several strategic points of the city to ensure safety and security of the citizens.