Bengal set to distribute 20 varieties of mango saplings

kolkata: In a bid to revive the lesser known varieties of mangoes, the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department for the first time has decided to distribute saplings of as many as 20 varieties. The move is the brainchild of the minister-in-charge of FPI&H department Subrata Saha who is extremely keen to prevent any variety of the 'king of fruits' from extinction.



More than 400 varieties of mangoes grow in the state and not more than 10 types hit the markets in Kolkata. The major mango producing districts are Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas. Bankura for the last three-four years have also been among the major mango producing districts

"We usually distribute saplings of Mallika and Amrapali variety among the farmers. But this time, we will be distributing at least 20 varieties that includes Lyangra, Himsagar, Champa, Ranipasand, Banerjee to name a few. If saplings of wide variety of mangoes are distributed in the state scheme and farmers are encouraged in cultivation, then we do not need to make special intervention for revival of lesser known mango varieties," a senior official of FPI&H department said.

The department has successfully cultivated Ranipasand, Champa and Banerjee varieties in its Horticulture farm at Ayeshpur and Krishnanagar in Nadia and Borjora in Bankura and have identified their potential for further spreading cultivation of these types.

The Amrapali variety that is widely cultivated is a late crop and being a hybrid variety is genetically sweeter in comparison to Himsagar or similar varieties that are available in the market. The department has asked the mango producing districts to prepare a database of the varieties that are grown in the respective districts so that a fair idea can be had of the types that are being produced in a large scale. Those varieties that contributes over 10 per cent of the total produce in a district should be incorporated in the database. A senior official of FPI&H department said that the requirement of saplings from the districts are sought in the month of December so that the process of procurement can be kicked off. There are around 20 odd agencies that usually grows and nurtures the saplings before distribution among the farmers.