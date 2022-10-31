Bengal sees no Covid death for nine days in a row

KOLKATA: For the ninth consecutive day, the state recorded no COVID-19 death on Sunday. While the daily Covid infection in the state dropped to 36 cases on Sunday from 52 cases on Saturday.

Along with a decrease in the number of cases, the number of samples tested on Sunday 5,764 were also slightly lesser than the number of samples tested on Saturday, which was 5, 802. Meanwhile the positivity rate has also dipped from 0.90 per cent on Saturday to 0.62 per cent on Sunday.The state till now has registered 21, 17, 999 Covid cases, out of which 20, 95, 720 have recovered so far. On this day, 151 patients had recovered, bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.95 per cent from 98.94 per cent on Sunday. While the fatality rate of the state remains at 1.02 per cent.

There are 752 active Covid cases in the state on Sunday, out of which 742 patients are being treated in home isolation and 10 in hospital.