Bengal sees highest single-day spike with 1,894 cases; recovery no. touches new high

Kolkata: Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in Covid infection on Friday with 1,894 cases being reported. The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 38,011 so far.



Highest number of recovered patients have been released in a single day so far on Friday with 838 people being discharged from hospitals. A total of 22,253 patients have already been released from the hospitals after they recovered.

The discharge rate of the state stands at 58.54 per cent on Friday. The state has carried out a record number of 13,240 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 6,76,348 so far till Friday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stands at 5.62 per cent on Friday. Around 26 persons died in the past 24 hours with the total death toll across the state reaching 1,049. Kolkata saw 563 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 12,034. Around 443 new cases have been found in North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected persons in North 24-Parganas has reached 7,478. Howrah witnessed a total of 4,755 cases so far out of which 182 have been reported on Friday. Around 160 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 83 new cases in Hooghly. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly has gone up to 1,851 while in South 24-Parganas, the figure has gone up to 2,946. Darjeeling saw 74 fresh cases on Friday with Malda registering 88 and Jalpaiguri 31. Darjeeling registered a total of 1,167 patients so far while Malda has seen 1,541 and Jalpaiguri 665. South Dinajpur has recorded 89 fresh cases in the past 24 hours and the total tally reached 552.

Meanwhile, a record number of 85 Corona positive patients including 15 employees from Gangarampur sub-divisional court were detected in South Dinajpur on Friday, raising the total number of infected cases to 552.

On July 13, 45 positive cases were detected in a single day. 309 patients have been cured so far and discharged from various hospitals. Of the 85 cases, 24 hail from Kumarganj, 21 from Kushmandi, 13 from Banshihari, 12 from Gangarampur, eight from Harirampur, six from Balurghat and one from Tapan. They were admitted to different designated facilities across the district.

Following the huge number of COVID-19 positive cases detected in one day, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal conducted a high-level meeting at Balurghat Circuit House on the same day in presence of ADM (Development) Ranjan Kumar Jha, ADM (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh, SDO of Balurghat Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey, two Deputy CMOHs, all BMOHs and two hospital Superintendents of Balurghat and Gangarampur. According to an official, a decision has been taken that according to the Health department protocol, suspected patients awaiting test results in the cases of pre-symptomatic/mild positive ones have to stay in home-isolation. A doctor or a health personnel will visit his/her house once daily. Apart from this, a call will be made from the district Covid control room on a regular basis. The patients who have serious comorbidities will be treated at Novel Corona Hospital in Balurghat. "Five safe homes in the district have been made functional till date. An 80-bed capacity at Balurghat Youth Hostel is almost ready with some minor electrical and civil works left to be done," said the official. There are 41 containment zones across the district.

DM Nikhil Nirmal said: "Covid situation is under control and the district administration is well-equipped. People are requested not to venture out unnecessarily and to follow the lockdown guidelines diligently."