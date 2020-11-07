Bengal sees highest single-day release as figure reaches 4,339

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed the highest single-day release of Covid patients on Saturday as the figure reached 4,339. The number of releases continues to go up in the state for the eighth consecutive days.



The recovery rate in the state reached 89.46 on Saturday. As many as 3,59,071 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of total infected patients of around 4,01,394. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,928 on Saturday. The state has so far conducted 48,69,554 Covid tests out of which 45,227 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.24 per cent. Bengal has registered 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,235.

Meanwhile, state Tourism minister Gautam Deb tested positive for Covid following which he has been admitted to a hospital, sources in the Health department confirmed. Deb had undergone a Covid test as he had developed some suspected symptoms. The test result came positive on Friday. He was admitted to a hospital in Siliguri. The Health department is trying to trace persons who might have come in close contact with Deb. Several ministers had earlier tested positive and have recovered as well. South 24-Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan also tested positive for Covid. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few days ago during a meeting praised Ulaganathan for his fight against Covid from the front. Banerjee also instructed senior officials to ensure that he does not face any problem.