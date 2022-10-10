Bengal sees business worth Rs 50K cr this Durga Puja: Study

KOLKATA: The intangible cultural heritage tag accorded to Durga Puja by UNESCO has given a major financial boost to Bengal. Forum For Durgotsav, quoting a study conducted by IIT Kharagpur, British Council and UK-based Queen Mary University, said business worth Rs 50,000 crore was made during Durga Puja this year. The three agencies stated in the study that there has been a financial boost worth 54 per cent from 2019 when the Durga Puja was held with people visiting the pandals. In 2020 and 2021, it was held amid restrictions because of the pandemic.



Partha Ghosh, one of the founders of Forum for Durgatsav, said because of UNESCO's tag, the advertisers had highlighted the Puja globally. In shopping malls across the state, short documentaries were shown on Bengal's Durga Puja and that had attracted thousands of people. "There are more banners and hoardings put up by the advertisers across the state. Earlier, Kolkata was the centre of attraction. But, this year cities like Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri and Malda also hosted big budget Pujas," he said, adding "theme Pujas have reached the districts and artists and light designers have been engaged to highlight the art and culture of Bengal."

"There was an increase in the number of food stalls being set up at the pandals across the state. The makeshift food stall owners selling Briyani, Chinese food items or the humble rolls and fries made brisk business. Even the pan sellers—who come from the neighbouring districts—made good business," he explained.

"Because of Mamata Banerjee's initiative, Durga Puja will become an industry in itself over the next two years if the same trend follows," Ghosh claimed. According to him, due to the constant advertisements, people visited the districts and the tour operators made good business. "People had visited some of the old palaces in the districts, which have been converted into heritage stays," he added.