Bengal reports record recovery of 4,129 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,129 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,46,262, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate now is 88.88 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 7,068 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,987 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,89,576.

The number of active cases currently is 36,246.

Of the fresh fatalities, 16 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 12 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The 3,987 new positive cases included 894 from Kolkata and 878 from North 24 Parganas.

In the last 24 hours, 45,213 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 47,33,508, the bulletin said.



