Bengal reports record 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 135 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 10,53,117, the health department said in a bulletin.



The death toll rose to 12,728 as 135 more people succumbed to the disease, it said, adding that 55 of them died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 4,091, followed by Kolkata at 3,989, Howrah at 1,256, Hooghly at 1,206 and South 24 Parganas at 1,149.

Kolkata accounted for the highest number of fresh fatalities at 44, while 27 COVID deaths were registered in North 24 Parganas.

At least 19,231 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,11,705.

The discharge rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.57 per cent.

West Bengal now has 1,28,684 active cases, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, at least 69,874 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examination to 1,11,68,943.

Altogether, 1,64,304 people were inoculated in West Bengal during the day and two cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported.

Meanwhile, the health department set up a state-level monitoring committee on supply, delivery and use of medical oxygen to ensure availability of the life-saving gas in COVID hospitals.