Bengal reports highest one-day spike of 3,526 COVID cases, 63 deaths

Kolkata: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 2,84,030 on Thursday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 3,526 fresh infections, the health department said in a bulletin.



The coronavirus death toll in the state mounted to 5,439 with 63 fresh fatalities.



The bulletin said that 2,970 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, and the discharge rate is now 87.93 per cent.



It said that 2,49,737 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state so far.



The number of active cases stood at 28,854.



North 24 Parganas district reported 16 new deaths, followed by Kolkata (11), Howrah (six) and South 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur (five each). The remaining 20 fatalities were registered in several other districts.



Out of the 63 deaths, 51 were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.



The 3,526 new cases included 225 from Howrah and 224 from South 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.



Since Wednesday, 42,441 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 35,65,602, it added.



Meanwhile, state director of health service Dr Ajoy Chakraborty tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was kept on "home quarantine", an official said.

