Bengal reports highest one-day discharge of 3,208 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Monday witnessed the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, state health department said.



The department in a bulletin also said that 41 patients succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 2,100.

The state's caseload has gone up to 98,459 while the active cases stood at 26,031, the bulletin said.

Kolkata accounted for 14 fresh deaths, while 12 fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas, four from Howrah, three from South 24 Parganas, two each from Nadia and Murshidabad and one each from Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts.

Among the new cases, the city registered 618 infections, followed by 492 in North 24 Parganas, 218 in Purba Medinipur, 209 in Howrah, 195 in South 24 Parganas, 133 in Darjeeling and 112 in Malda. The remaining of 928 cases were reported from 16 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 26,297 samples have been tested in West Bengal, while the number of total tests so far is 11,32,196, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, three doctors, who were treating COVID-19 patients in different private hospitals, succumbed to the disease.

According to the West Bengal Doctors' Forum, the three were Dr Biswajit Mondal, Dr Tapan Sinha and Dr Pradip Bhattacharya.