Bengal reports about 3,925 recoveries in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 44,25,231 Covid tests so far out of which 42,553 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.17 per cent.



As many as 3,17,928 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,61,703 till Wednesday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 87.90 per cent. As many as 3,925 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered.

The number of infections in a single day stood at 3,924 on Wednesday. Bengal has seen 60 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,664. Kolkata has witnessed 891 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 78,583.

North 24-parganas registered 853 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 73,559. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 24,568 Covid cases so far out of which 224 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 240 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 23,848. Hooghly has witnessed 186 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 17,704. Nadia has witnessed 164 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 11,690.

Around 1,029 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. The state government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,809 and 1090 ventilators in Covid hospitals. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state.