Bengal reports 997 new cases, 17 deaths in the past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases stood at 997 on Saturday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,11,205 Covid cases till Saturday.



Meanwhile, the State Health department has already conducted over 2.40 crore vaccinations so far. Around 2,08,752 people have been vaccinated across the state on Saturday. On Friday the state had vaccinated 2,37,821 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 35,44,261 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. As many as 2,40,65,056 people have cumulatively received vaccine so far till Saturday.

The number of active cases on Saturday dropped to 15,304 from what stood at 15,690 on Friday. Around 1,336 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,77,998 so far till Saturday.

Number of fatalities remained at 17 on Saturday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,903. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.80 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.90 on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.47. Bengal has so far conducted 1,47,17,688 Covid sample tests so far with around 52,541 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas has seen 5 new deaths. Hooghly has reported 2 deaths, Nadia 4, Jalpaiguri 2 and Darjeeling 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 86 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 96. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,946 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,528 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Saturday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 45:55.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Saturday and two new suspected cases have been reported. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 77 in the state on Saturday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Saturday and 41 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 183 in the state so far.