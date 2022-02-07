Bengal reports 835 new Covid cases

Kolkata: Though the number of fresh Covid-19 infections came down sharply to 835 on Sunday from 1,315 a day before, that of deaths due to the disease increased by three to 34, the health department said in a bulletin.



The tally has gone up to 20,05872 while the death toll increased to 20,823.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 14, followed by six in North 24 Parganas district and four in Jalpaiguri.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of positive cases at 137, while Kolkata recorded 108 new infections during the day.

On Saturday, the eastern metropolis had registered 159 new infections and eight coronavirus deaths.

Altogether 2,083 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of cured people to 19,67,055. The discharge rate is 98.06 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state now is 17,994, the bulletin stated.

Altogether 25,020 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state on Sunday, down from 36,772 on the previous day.

The bulletin said a total of 2,34,86,089 samples have been examined till date.