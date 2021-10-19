Bengal reports 690 fresh cases, 12 new fatalities

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases went up to 690 on Monday from what stood at 624 on Sunday. Bengal had seen a rise in the daily Covid infected cases on Sunday as well as the number jumped to 624 from what stood at 443 on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Bengal has administered 10 lakh doses on Monday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 6,75,48,375. This is the highest daily vaccination in a single day after Durga puja.

State registered around 7,416 active Covid cases on Sunday. As many as 683 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.33 percent. Around 12 people died of Covid in the state on Monday. Around 14 people died of Covid on Sunday. State had registered 10 fatalities on Saturday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,81,220 so far. Out of this, around 15,54,815 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,989 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.93 percent on Monday. The positivity rate remained at 3 percent on Monday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Around 103 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Monday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 194. South 24-Parganas has seen 48 new cases, Hooghly 67 and Howrah 51, Darjeeling 21, Nadia 34, Jalpaiguri 7. Bengal has so far carried out 1,87,00,202 Covid sample tests out of which around 23,019 tests were done on Monday. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly registered 2 Covid deaths each on Monday while North 24 Parganas has seen 3 Covid deaths, Nadia 2 and North Dinajpur 1.

Health department has so far addressed 22,55,276 general queries so far out of which 2,378 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,24,797 people so far out of which 1,208 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507.