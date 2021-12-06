Bengal reports 620 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Sunday reported 620 new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 16,19, 257, a health department bulletin said.



Ten more fatalities raised the coronavirus death toll to 19,544, it said.

Four new deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, three from Hooghly, two from South 24 Parganas and one from Kolkata.

The positivity rate was at 1.54 per cent as the new cases were detected from 40,231 sample tests in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by North 24 Parganas at 107.

West Bengal now has 7,639 active cases, 17 less than the previous day, it said.

At least 627 people were cured of the disease since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,92,074, and the discharge rate was at 98.32 per cent.

The state has so far conducted over 2.05 crore sample tests for COVID-19, the bulletin added.