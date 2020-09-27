Bengal reports 56 more COVID deaths, 3,181 fresh cases

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal on Saturday went up to 4,721 with 56 more people succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally increased to 2,44,240 after 3,181 people tested positive for the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 2,955 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the states discharge rate to 87.61 per cent, the bulletin said.

Altogether 2,13,975 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The number of active patients is now 25,544.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 14 new deaths, followed by Kolkata with 13 fatalities, the bulletin said.

The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.

Of the 56 fresh fatalities, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,181 new positive cases included 693 from North 24 Parganas and 668 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Altogether 43,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Friday, while the total number of such tests conducted till date is 30,55,039, it said.