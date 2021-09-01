Bengal reports 546 new cases, 13 deaths in a day

Kolkata: The Covid infection curve slightly jumped on Tuesday as the figure rose up to 546 from what stood at 510 on Monday. The fatality rate also went up to 13 on Tuesday from 11 on Monday. The fatality rate however stands at 1.19 per cent for over 3 weeks with the recovery rate touching 98.24 per cent.



Around 18,447 people have so far died in Bengal due to Covid. The total number of infected people in the state so far reached 15,48,604. Out of this, 15,21,342 people have recovered from Covid and been released from hospitals. As many as 640 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.09. The positivity rate dropped to 1.65 percent on Tuesday from 1.85 percent on Monday.

Daily caseloads are still higher in some districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. Around 89 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 92. Darjeeling has seen 50 new cases, South 24-Parganas 36 and Hooghly 41 and Darjeeling 50. Bengal has so far carried out 1,70,01,048 Covid sample tests out of which around 33,118 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen 3 and 4 deaths respectively on Tuesday. West Midnapore has seen 1 death, Nadia 3 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,39,123 general queries so far out of which 2,447 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases stands at 101 in the state and the total number of suspected cases remains at 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has reached 23 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.