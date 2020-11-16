Bengal reports 51 more COVID deaths, 3,053 new cases

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,661 on Sunday with 51 more people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 3,053 fresh cases of infection reported from different parts of the state took the tally to 4,31,551, it said.

After 4,480 patients recovered from the disease during the day, the discharge rate went up to 91.43 per cent.

The state now has 29,314 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata reported 18 followed by North 24 Parganas district (11). The remaining other deaths were registered in several districts of the state, the bulletin said.

The 3,053 fresh positive cases included 713 from Kolkata and 701 from North 24 Parganas, it said.

Since Saturday, 38,658 samples were tested for COVID- 19, taking the total number of such tests to 52,18,797.




