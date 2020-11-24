Bengal reports 47 more COVID deaths, 3,557 new cases

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 8,072 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, while 3,557 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,59,918, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The caseload of Kolkata crossed the one lakh mark after 847 people of the city tested positive for the virus during the day, it said.

Since Sunday, 3,687 recoveries were reported from across the state and the discharge rate now is 92.80 per cent.

So far, 4,26,816 people have been cured of the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 25,030, the bulletin said.

Of the new deaths, 13 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 10 from the metropolis. The remaining other fatalities were registered in several other districts.

Out of the 47 fresh fatalities, 39 were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,557 fresh positive cases included 847 from Kolkata and 803 from North 24 Parganas.

The total number of cases in Kolkata so far is 1,00,756. The districts that also reported high number of cases include North 24 Parganas (95,078), South 24 Parganas (30,315), Howrah (29,994) and Hooghly (23,735), the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 42,367 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such cases to 55,65,331 in West Bengal, it said.



