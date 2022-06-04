Bengal reports 42 COVID-19 cases
Kolkata: West Bengal logged 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 15 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,19,543, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll remained at 21,204 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.
Thirty-nine people recuperated from the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,97,961.
The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent, while the positivity ratio stood at 0.41 per cent.
West Bengal now has 378 active COVID-19 patients, including 31 who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
Altogether, 10,287 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
As Cong camps in Udaipur, resentment among some party MLAs spills out4 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday4 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge...4 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad4 Jun 2022 6:15 AM GMT