Bengal reports 4,129 releases in past 24 hrs, highest so far

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded the highest number of releases in Covid patients on Wednesday as the figure touched 4,129. The recovery rate has therefore reached 88.88.



The figure remained at 88.73 per cent on Tuesday. The number of releases in patients is on the rise in Bengal for the past few days. Around 4,058 patients had been released on Tuesday. This is for the fifth consecutive days when the number of releases in a single day crossed 4,000 marks.

The state has so far carried out 47,33,508 Covid tests so far out of which 45,213

samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.23 per cent. As many as 3,46,262 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,89,576 till Wednesday.

The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,987 on Wednesday.

Bengal has registered 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,068. Kolkata has witnessed 894 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 84,835.

North 24-parganas saw 878 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 79,725. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 26,305 Covid cases so far out of which 275 have

been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 263 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 25,701.

Hooghly has witnessed 192 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 19,005.

Nadia has witnessed 185 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 12,971.