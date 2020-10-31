Bengal reports 3,979 new Covid cases in a single day

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed a record number of Covid-infected patients being released on Friday as the number touched 4,015.



The state has so far carried out 45,12,270 Covid tests out of which 43,774 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.19 per cent. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,979 on Friday.

As many as 3,25,888 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,69,671 till Friday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 88.16 per cent.

The state saw 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,784.

Kolkata witnessed 880 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata reached 80,357.

North 24-Parganas registered 866 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district reached 75,303. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 25,095 Covid cases out of which 248 have been infected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas registered 298 Covid cases in a single day. The total number of Covid-infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 24,404. Hooghly has witnessed 231 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 18,111. Nadia has witnessed 185 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 12,055.

The state government has so far set up 94 testing laboratories across Bengal. One testing lab is awaiting clearance. About 968 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various 'Safe Homes'. The state government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'.

There are 11,507 beds in the 'Safe Homes'. The total number of ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,809 while the count of ventilators in Covid hospitals has reached 1,090.