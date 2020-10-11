Bengal reports 3,591 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 36,50,989 Covid tests out of which 42,855 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 7.98 per cent. Around 3,591 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,032 patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday after recovery.



As many as 2,55,838 Covid patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far out of the total 2,91,194 infected patients on Saturday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.86 per cent.

The rising number of cases particularly in two districts — Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is a concern for the health officials. Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,563. Kolkata has witnessed 783 new Covid cases in a single day. As many as 20 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 63,686.

North 24-Parganas saw 756 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 58,588. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 20,320 Covid cases out of which 197 have been infected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 221 Covid cases in the past one day. The total number of Covid infected patients in the district has gone up 19,523 till Saturday. Hooghly has witnessed 131 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally reached 14,414. Nadia has seen 145 fresh cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,621.

Darjeeling registered 87 new Covid cases on Saturday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 8,834. Alipurduar has registered 63 new cases while Cooch Behar saw 85, Malda 113, Murshidabad 76 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's active Covid cases remained below the nine-lakh mark for a second consecutive day and now constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have gone up to nearly 60 lakh (59,88,822) now, further increasing the difference with respect to the active cases, it highlighted.

"There are 8,83,185 active cases of COVID-19 which constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total cases of the country. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country," the ministry underlined.

"For the second day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the progressive decline continues," it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has progressed to 85.81 per cent, it said.

As many as 18 states and Union Territories have recorded recovery rates more than the national average, the ministry added.