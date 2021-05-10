Bengal reports 19,441 fresh Covid cases; 124 die in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday registered 19,441 fresh Covid cases and the total number of infected patients in Bengal so far reached 9,93,159. As many as 124 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Around 12,327 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



Incidentally, veteran actor Sandhya Roy who was admitted to a private hospital in the city a few days ago with respiratory distress tested positive for Covid late on Saturday evening. A medical board has been constituted for her treatment.

The number of recovery in Covid patients on a daily basis has also gone up in the past few days. Around 18,454 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 8,54,805. Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 86.07 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,26,027. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 9.05.

The state has so far carried out 1,09,68,741 Covid sample tests out of which 63,095 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 124 deaths on Sunday, North 24-Parganas registered 34 deaths and Kolkata has registered 28, South 24-Parganas has seen 7, Howrah 5, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 4, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 6, Purulia 2, Birbhum 4, Nadia 4, South Dinajpur 5, North Dinajpur 5, Jalpaiguri 7, Darjeeling 7, Kalimpong 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 3,966 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,997. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,678 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,043 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,26,883 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,13,335. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,120 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 61,272.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,167 and 596 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 60,184 and 49,907 respectively.

Meanwhile, various state-run hospitals across the state have already started the process to set up oxygen plants. Many others have already installed an oxygen plant.

Diamond Harbour Medical College has launched an oxygen plant. Krishnanagar District Hospital, Barasat District Hospital, Bongaon Hospital and many others in various districts are also setting up oxygen plants inside the hospital complex. The state government had already written to the Centre seeking permission to install 93 oxygen plants.