Bengal reports 18,431 fresh Covid cases; 117 die in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has witnessed 18,431 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected patients to 9,35,066.



The state on Thursday registered the highest fatalities of 117. Around 11,964 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal. Around 17,412 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 8,00,328. Covid recovery rate on Thursday remained at 85.59 percent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,22,774. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.68.

The state Health department on Thursday carried out vaccination on 81,683 people. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total 1,15,93,799 people including health workers, front line workers and elderly people. Around 7,578 people received the first dose on Thursday while 73,578 beneficiaries took the second dose. Around 70,250 people received both doses of vaccine. One minor AEFI case was reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, around 88,299 people were vaccinated across the state.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,07,77,718 Covid sample tests out of which 60,105 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 107 deaths on Thursday, North 24-Parganas registered 36 deaths and Kolkata has registered 33, South 24-Parganas 10, Howrah 1, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 3, Bankura 3, Birbhum 3, Nadia 2, Malda 5, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 3, Cooch Behar 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,887 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,922. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,588. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,937 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,15,041 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,01,399. South 24-Parganas has registered 937 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 58,220. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,152 and 580 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 56,970 and 46,998 respectively.

Bhatnagar awardee and former HOD of Biochemistry at Bose Institute, Bhabatarak Bhattacharyya lost his fight to Covid in a Kolkata hospital. He was 77.

Meanwhile, the state Health department on Thursday wrote to all the chief medical officers in the districts to arrange adequate isolation beds for accommodating the suspected Covid or SARI patients.

All Block Primary Health Centres (BPHC) must have 5-10 isolation beds for admission of suspected patients, reads the order. Necessary oxygen therapy must be arranged at these centers. The Health department issued another order stressing on round the clock clinical assessment and strict adherence to Covid protocols.