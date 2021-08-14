Bengal reports 15 fatalities in a day, 705 fresh cases

Kolkata: Around 705 new Covid cases have been reported across the state in the past 24 hours taking the total infected cases to 15,37,890 so far.



North 24-Parganas has registered 88 fresh cases on Saturday whereas Kolkata has seen 82 new cases, South 24-Parganas 60, Hooghly 43 and Howrah 31. Darjeeling witnessed 79 fresh cases on Saturday.

Around 15,09,521 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 721 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 98.16 per cent. The fatality rate in Bengal remains around 1.19 for over a week.

Single-day Covid fatality jumped up to 15 on Saturday from 8 on Friday.

Around 18,291 people have so far died of Covid across the state.The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.63 on Saturday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state remains at 3.62.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,63,44,033 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,320 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths on Saturday while Kolkata and Hooghly have seen 1 death each. Nadia and Darjeeling each have registered 4 death each and Jalpaiguri 3.

In the past 24 hours, around 3,65,513 doses were administered across the state. As many as 3,41,93,178 people have received doses so far.

On Friday, around 4.3 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 84,86,015 doses have been administered so far. Bengal has so far crossed the 4 lakh daily vaccination mark four times.