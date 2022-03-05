Bengal registers zero Covid fatality for three days in a row

kolkata: Bengal has witnessed zero daily fatality for the three consecutive days with daily infection slightly going down on Friday compared to what was registered on Thursday.



Around 125 fresh Covid cases have been detected on Friday from what stood at 139 on Thursday.

On Tuesday around 2 people died of Covid in the state. State on Wednesday saw 153 new cases while on Tuesday the figure stood at 146.

After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on last Monday had registered the lowest number of daily Covid infections with only 89 new cases.

However, the number of daily sample tests was recorded at 23,880 on Friday.

Around 21,178 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Occupancy in Covid beds on Friday stood at 0.23 percent from what stood at 0.25 per cent on Thursday. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent.

By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 15 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.52 percent from what stood at 0.54 percent on Thursday.

Around 152 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after their recovery.

Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 23 cases. Around 22 new cases have been registered in North 25 Parganas while that in South 24 Parganas the figure remained at 11. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,03,077. Out of this, around 3,97,470 have already been released.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,154 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,194 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals.

The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,654.The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,670 in Bengal so far.

Out of this, around 19,92,743 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,583 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Friday while 160 patients are in hospitals.

Around 6 patients are in Safe Homes. The cumulative vaccination till Friday stood at 12.96 crore with 6,97,13,985 persons getting first dose and 5,82,79,657 getting

second dose.