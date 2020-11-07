Bengal registers record recovery of 4,283 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,283 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,54,732, the health department said in a bulletin.



The discharge rate is now 89.25 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 7,177 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,942 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,97,466.

The number of active cases currently is 35,557.

Kolkata recorded 13 of the new deaths and North 24 Parganas registered 11, the bulletin said. The remaining other casualties were reported from several other districts.

Of the 55 fresh fatalities, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,942 new positive cases included 846 from Kolkata and 816 from Howrah district, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 45,352 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 48,24,327.