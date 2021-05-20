Bengal registers record 157 COVID deaths, 19,006 fresh cases

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,733 after 157 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin.



Altogether 19,006 fresh cases of infection also took the tally 11,90,867.

In the last 24 hours, 19,151 recoveries have been reported improving the discharge rate to 87.81 per cent. So far, 10,45,643 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases was reduced to 1,31,491 from Tuesday's 1,31,793.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 48 and 31 respectively, the bulletin said.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts of the state.

Seventy-one of Wednesday's deaths were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

At least 70,133 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal since Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests to 1,16,38,132, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, senior doctor Ashok Kumar Chatterjee (60), who was the secretary of the Bankura district unit of the Indian Medical Association, succumbed to Covid-19.

Chatterjee was suffering from hypertension and had completed the inoculation process, health department sources said.

Over 125 doctors have died due to the disease in the state, they said.