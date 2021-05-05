Bengal registers 17,639 fresh Covid cases; 107 die in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen 17,639 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected patients to 8,98,533. Earlier, the single-day spike on Monday stood at 17,501.



However, the jump in the number of Covid cases in each single day recently dropped compared to the figures registered across the state a couple of weeks ago. In the initial stage of the second wave, the rise in daily infection has gone up to 2,500-3000. In the past few days, a slight single-day rise registered between 100-200 gave a major psychological boost to the Health department. The state on Tuesday, however, registered the highest fatalities of 107.

Around 98 fatalities were reported across the state on Monday. Around 11,744 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal. Around 16,547 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,65,843. Covid recovery rate on Tuesday remained at 85.23 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,20,946. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.43.

The state has so far carried out 1,06,58,094 Covid sample tests out of which 57,748 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 107 deaths on Monday, North 24-Parganas registered 33 deaths and Kolkata has registered 31, highest in both districts so far. South 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths, Howrah 10, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 4, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 1, Birbhum 3, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 1, Darjeeling 2, Alipurduar 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,914 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,954. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,530. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,874 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,07,181 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,93,495. South 24-Parganas has registered 976 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 56,290. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,146 and 573 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 55,031 and 45,106 respectively.

There are a total 175 dedicated hospitals and 16,010 earmarked beds have been introduced out of which around 1,838 ICU/HDU beds are functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,283 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. Around 113 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking closure of black marketing of oxygen cylinders amid rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. The PIL was filed by petitioner CPI(M) leader and doctor Fuad Halim.

The plea also sought directions from the Central and State government to make Covid vaccine free for all the citizens of India as in case of Polio. The matter will be heard in court on Thursday.