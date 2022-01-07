Bengal registers 15,421 new Covid cases, Kolkata Police Commissioner tests +ve

KOLKATA: Three top state Health department officials from Swasthya Bhawan and Kolkata Police Commissioner have tested positive for Covid. The number of doctors, nurses and health workers getting infected with Covid continues to go up in various hospitals.



The state on Thursday registered about 15,421 fresh Covid cases taking the positivity rate to 24.71 per cent. After May last year, this is the first time that the state has seen such a huge surge in daily cases. Bengal on Wednesday touched the 14,000 daily Covid infection mark. The number of active cases jumped by 8,059 on Thursday while the state on Wednesday saw a jump of around 7,567 cases. The total active cases in Bengal so far stand at 41,101.

Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Soumitra Mohan, Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Ajay Chakraborty and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Debasish Bhattacharya have been infected with Covid along with at least 50 other employees of Swasthya Bhawan.

Fifty-two more Kolkata Police personnel, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, have tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of infected cops to 225.

While the mild symptomatic cops are in home isolation, a few of the Covid-infected ones have been admitted to hospitals. Among them, a few have been infected with Covid for the second time. Earlier, several senior Kolkata Police officials have tested positive and all of them are in home isolation.

Around 2,000 people have been infected with Covid across Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area with more than 700 new cases detected on Wednesday. However, the number of containment zones remained the same.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,93,744 on Thursday out of which 16,32,797 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery. The number of fatalities, however, jumped up to 19 on Thursday from 17 a day before.