Bengal registers 1,253 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal registered 1,253 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, lower than Friday's figure of 1,541. Around 5,46,008 patients have been infected with Covid in the state so far. Out of them, 5,22,331 have been released as they recovered.



Bengal has carried out 30,641 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tests across the state to 69,27,608. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 95.66 per cent. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.88. Around 33 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,569.

Around 262 new cases have been found in Kolkata on Saturday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 1,21,922. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,15,195, out of which 270 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas witnessed 8 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 12 on Saturday. South 24-Parganas has registered 69 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 35,730. Hooghly has witnessed 72 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,175. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,262 Covid cases so far out of which 49 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 55 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,593. Nadia has witnessed 98 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,363.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made functional so far with 13,588 earmarked Covid beds. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 14.31 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 1,279 ventilators have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.