Bengal records at least 197 Covid cases; 1 death in past 24 hrs

kolkata: State on Thursday saw 197 fresh Covid cases from what was registered at 184 on Wednesday. The Covid positivity rate, however, dropped to 2.87 per cent from what remained at 2.93 per cent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 3.02 per cent on Tuesday. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Monday stood at 2.96 per cent from 3.09 per cent on Sunday.



One Covid death was reported on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,519 Covid death tolls so far. Bengal has so far seen 21,16,520 Covid cases out of which around 20,93,494 people have been recovered.

Around 6,859 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,578,710 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 269 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.91 per cent on Thursday.

Around 64 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,443 people are in home isolation.

None is in Safe Home. State has so far administered 7,30,22,168 first doses of Covid vaccine and 6,49,11,561 crore second doses.