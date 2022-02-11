Bengal records about 817 cases, fatalities dip to 26 in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal stood at 817 on Thursday from what stood at 884 on Wednesday.



State saw a rise on Wednesday from Tuesday's figure of 736. On Monday the figure stood at 641 and 835 on Sunday. Bengal had seen a substantial drop on Sunday as it dropped to 835 from what stood at 1,345 on Saturday. The figure stood at 1,523 on Friday.

The number of daily fatalities has gone down to 26 on Thursday from what stood at 28 on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 32 on Tuesday, 29 on Monday and 34 on Sunday. The figure stood at 31 on Saturday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month.

Single-day cases jumped to 135 on Thursday from what remained at 102 on Wednesday. The figure stood at 108 on Tuesday. After a month, single day Covid cases in Kolkata had gone down 100 on last Monday. Around 133 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Thursday while it stood at 132 on Wednesday. The figure stood at 94 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,055. Out of this, around 3,94,513 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 5 Covid deaths on Thursday while Kolkata has seen 4 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,103 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,38,093 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,593. The total number of infected cases reached 20,08,950 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,73,207 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Thursday dropped to 1.80 per cent from what stood at 1.89 per cent. The figure stood at 1.87 per cent on Tuesday, 2.59 per cent on Monday, 3.34 per cent on Sunday and 3.66 per cent on Saturday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 1.49 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 1.63 percent on Wednesday. It stood at 1.73 per cent on Tuesday, 1.95 per cent on Monday and 2.19 per cent on Sunday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 per cent on Thursday.

State registered the discharge rate at 98.22 per cent on Thursday.