Bengal records about 657 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped in Bengal on Friday with 657 cases being reported. State on Thursday saw a jump in infected cases up to 745 from what remained at 295 on Wednesday. After nearly four and half months the daily Covid log in the state has gone over 650.



Four medical students at the Calcutta Medical College have been infected with Covid. They have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Some more students have Covid symptoms and they have been quarantined, sources said.

The Covid curve has taken a sudden upturn from this week prompting the health department to issue a number of directives to the districts. Positivity rate stood at 7.04 per cent on Friday. It had gone up by a huge margin on Thursday with the figure reaching at 7.30 per cent from what was registered at 4.85 per cent on Wednesday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Friday. No Covid death was however reported on Thursday. Two Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday while on Tuesday one death had been reported. Covid fatality rate stood at 1.05 per cent on Friday. The recovery rate continues to drop in the state. On Friday, the Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.78 per cent where on Thursday the figure stood at 98.80 per cent. It remained at 98.83 percent on Wednesday from what was registered at 98.84 percent on Tuesday.

Around 20,24,244 people have so far been infected with Covid across the state out of which 19,99,550 people have recovered. Around 9,327 samples were tested across Bengal on Friday. The number of total sample tests carried out in the state so far reached 25,505,957. The state health department has asked all the districts to increase the daily sample tests and also to make an arrangement for setting up safe homes. Health experts had earlier warned that asymptomatic cases are going up and they suggested that the number of daily Covid tests should be increased.

A recent sentinel survey conducted by the health department has suggested that many of infected patients are asymptomatic. The recent sentinel survey report was carried out between June 15-17 on over 11,000 samples collected from 28 hospitals. Around 6,078 samples were tested on Wednesday. Around 25,486,425 samples have been tested so far in the state.

There are around 3,369 patients in home isolation while around 111 are there in hospitals. There is none however in safe homes yet. As many as 68,568 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the state on Friday. Around 72,569,576 people have cumulatively received the first dose while 63,232,286 have got both the jabs cumulatively. Around 34,64,611 people have received precautionary doses.