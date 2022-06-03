Bengal records about 57 cases; positivity rate stands at 0.74%

kolkata: Daily Covid infection jumped in Bengal on Thursday with 57 cases being reported while on Wednesday the figure stood at 39. Daily cases stood at 49 on Tuesday and 27 on Monday.



The Covid positivity rate in Bengal also jumped on Thursday with the figure registered at 0.74 per cent from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Wednesday. Bengal on Tuesday saw the positivity rate standing at 0.66 per cent from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Monday. The figure remained the same on Sunday while on Saturday the state registered a positivity rate at 0.45 per cent.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of eight weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,922. State has so far registered 20,19,501 infected cases till Thursday.

As many as 2,53,23,121 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred in the state on Thursday.

One Covid death occurred last Sunday after a gap of more than a month. Around 21,204 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 352 people are currently in home isolation while only 23 are in hospitals.

State on Thursday administered around 35,255 vaccine doses. Around 72,492,815 people have received Covid firs doses so far while 62,810,657 people have received two doses of Covid vaccine. The cumulative precautionary doses administered so far in the state stands at 29,52,700.