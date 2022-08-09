Bengal records about 377 new cases, at least 5 deaths in a day

KOLKATA: The state has administered over 1, 03, 80, 331 booster doses till Monday, while the single-day positive Covid cases have drastically fallen to 377 from 639 on Sunday.



Till now, around 7, 28, 97, 451 people have been given first doses and 6, 44, 34, 833 have been given second doses till now. The total number booster doses given have been increasing gradually. The cumulative booster doses given till Sunday were 1, 03, 65, 514 and till Saturday it was 1, 02, 26, 273.

The state also witnessed a sudden drop in Covid cases on Monday. The figure stood at 639 on Sunday. The cases recorded on Saturday were 738 while the daily figure stood at 783 on Friday. The cases had neared this low on August 1—436 positive cases. On August 2, it almost doubled and since then fluctuated around 900 to 600. The numbers recorded on Monday are the second such instance of dip in numbers.

The total active cases in the state as on Monday are 7302 and the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.63 per cent. The positivity rate on Monday increased to 5.73 per cent from 5.34 per cent on Sunday.

Around 917 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. State so far has registered 20, 99, 433 positive cases out of which 20, 70, 731 have recovered.

Currently, 259 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 7, 043 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent.

The state registered five deaths in the last 24. It must be mentioned that the figures climbed from Sunday, which recorded two deaths. In between the months of July and August, the daily death count on some days had risen to seven as well. The total death till now is 21, 400.