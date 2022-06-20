Bengal records about 362 Covid cases in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Sunday reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,21,917, a health department bulletin said.



The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,208 as one more person succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was 3.50 per cent during the day. The state had reported 288 new coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Saturday.

Bengal currently has 1,913 active COVID-19 cases while 19,98,796 have recovered from the infection so far including 73 people in the last 24 hours, it said. On Sunday 10,337 samples were tested.

The single-day Covid cases on Saturday had dropped to 288 in the state from what stood at 295 on Friday. Daily Covid infection on Friday had jumped by 97. Around 198 fresh cases had been reported across Bengal on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries on Saturday had increased to 19,98,723. Around 11,917 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the wake of a sudden rise in daily Covid cases in the city, the health experts have urged people to wear masks and follow Covid norms. They also emphasized on booster dose vaccination.

According to sources, the city now shares around 50 percent of daily case loads of the state.

State health department directed government hospitals having a Covid ward to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts have been to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms.

Monitoring will be resumed in various public places as a precautionary measure.

It has been observed that most of the people in the city and various districts are not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses and Covid norms are not all followed in public transport.

The district officials may be asked to ensure that people wear masks while visiting local markets and other public places.