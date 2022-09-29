Bengal records about 309 Covid cases in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight rise in daily Covid cases with 309 new patients being detected on Wednesday. Single day Covid cases stood at 279 on Tuesday while on Monday the number of daily infected cases was registered at 141. On last Sunday the daily cases stood at 374 and 314 on Saturday.



Covid positivity rate also jumped on Wednesday as the figure was registered at 4.21 per cent. It remained at 3.86 per cent on Tuesday. The figure crossed 5 per cent on Sunday after a gap of one and half month. It again dropped below 4 per cent on Monday. According to the health department data, the positivity rate in the state stood at 4.26 per cent on Saturday. It stood at 2.29 per cent on September 1, while it jumped to 2.61 per cent on September 7. The figure jumped to 3.41 per cent on September 14.

Around two people died of Covid across the state on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,503 Covid death tolls so far. Bengal has so far seen 21,13,975 Covid cases out of which around 20,89,302 people have been recovered.