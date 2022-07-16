Bengal records about 3,067 Covid cases; 5 deaths in a day

kolkata: Bengal has registered a slight rise in daily infection with 3,067 fresh cases being reported while on Thursday the figure stood at 3,029. Covid positivity rate also jumped to 19.54 per cent on Friday from 18.95 per cent on Thursday. Five Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday.



The overall infection rate among the general population is on the lower side this time compared to the figures registered across the state during the second wave. The rate of hospitalisation is also less this time but most of the patients getting admitted to the hospitals are requiring critical care support, sources said. There are around 737 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Most of the people who are getting admission to hospitals are elderly people having comorbidities. Among the general population, many of the patients are asymptomatic.

It may be mentioned that after a gap of more than five months, the number of single day Covid cases in Bengal crossed 3,000 marks on Thursday. There were five deaths reported across the state on Thursday as well. Four people died of Covid on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday five deaths were reported.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. The figure stood at 1.04 per cent last Sunday. Around 15,699 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 25,766,285 sample tests so far till date. Around 29,306 people are currently in home isolation. There is none in safe homes so far. Around 1,875 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas on Friday saw the highest daily cases of 693, followed by Kolkata 653 and Birbhum with 249 new cases. State health department figures said that Covid infection has gone up in Birbhum and Darjeeling probably because of tourist influx.

The health department has laid stress on the completion of booster doses on the elderly people having comorbidities. According to a health bulletin in the state, around 91,897 Covid doses were administered in the state on Friday. Around 7.27 crore people received first doses while 6.39 crore received double doses. Around 4.39 crore people received booster doses as well.

The department has already issued advisories asking the districts to ensure that people in public gatherings must follow appropriate Covid behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing. The protocols issued by the department said that No Covd tests are required in case of routine hospital admission and no patient can be referred to another hospital for lack of facility of testing.