Bengal records about 2,962 fresh cases, 4 deaths in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 2,962 fresh Covid cases, a little drop from Saturday's 2,968. The figure stood at 2,950 on Friday and 2,889 on Thursday.



Four people died of Covid across the state on Sunday whereas on Saturday the state registered three deaths. State on Friday also reported three Covid deaths. Two people died of Covid across the state on Thursday while 3 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

Positivity rate jumped up to 17.36 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 15.69 per cent on Saturday.

The figure stood at 16.92 per cent on Friday and 18.74 per cent on Thursday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Sunday. Around 17,061 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 25,695,176 sample tests so far till date. Around 20,756 people are currently in home isolation while around 508 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 853 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

Around 76,565 doses have been administered across the state on Sunday. Around 72,702,466 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,778,486 people have received two doses. The recovery rate dropped to 97.83 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 97.93 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 98.04 per cent on Friday and 98.15 per cent on Thursday.

State health department already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The new advisory has given an emphasis on the completion of primary vaccination and also the administration of booster doses. The advisory also mentioned the majority of cases in the state are mild and asymptomatic.

Only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend the public gatherings following the Covid protocols. State government has urged to take up door to door campaigns to make people aware about the completion of Covid vaccination if the situation demands so.