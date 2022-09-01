Bengal records about 272 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal registered a slight rise in daily Covid infection with 272 fresh cases on Wednesday while on Tuesday the daily cases stood at 154. The daily cases stood at 100 cases on Monday and 222 on Sunday.



Covid positivity rate jumped to 2.72 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 1.84 per cent on Tuesday. Covid positivity rate stood at 2.48 per cent on Sunday. Three people died of Covid in the state on Wednesday. One person died of Covid in the state on Tuesday. Covid fatality on Monday was registered at 1 while on Sunday around 3 people died of Covid in the state.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,36,07,438 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 31. Around 7,29,64,558 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,46,91,182 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,72,421 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Wednesday.

As many as 305 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent on Wednesday. State has so far registered 21,07,050 Covid cases out of which 20,83,060 people have recovered. Around 21,465 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 31.

There are currently around 85 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 2,440 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 10,006 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,288,734 sample tests so far till date.

It may be mentioned here that dengue and malaria cases are also on the rise. Malaria cases doubled in the past two months. In April, around 1,860 malaria cases were found till April while the figure jumped to 4515 by the end of June. State government has recently submitted a report to the Centre in this regard.