Bengal records about 267 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection registered in the state has slightly dipped to 267 cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the state registered 283 Covid cases while on Friday the number of cases stood at 275. Although, the positivity rate for the day has also increased from 3.71 per cent on Saturday to 3.97 per cent on Sunday.



The Covid cases were last below 200 on Monday, when single-day cases recorded by the state stood at 117. However, the number of Covid cases registered in the state has kept fluctuating. On Thursday, the cases stood at 280 and on Wednesday it was 275. State registered 229 cases on Tuesday.

The positivity rate on Sunday has increased to 3.97 per cent. Covid positivity rate on Friday had jumped to 3.52 per cent from what stood at 3.19 per cent on Thursday.

The state recorded one death in the last 24 hours. Since Monday, the number of deaths recorded every day has stood at one. Last Sunday, the state recorded no deaths. The Covid deaths in the state till date stood at 21, 489.

State has so far registered 21, 11, 057 Covid cases out of which 20, 87, 285 people have recovered. The recovery rate of the state stands at 98.87 per cent on Sunday. There are currently 2, 211 patients in home isolation while 72 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 1, 47, 92, 953 people in the state have received booster doses till now. The state, till date, has administered 7, 30, 03, 242 first doses and 6, 48, 38, 691 second doses.