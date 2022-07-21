Bengal records about 2,455 cases in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases slightly went up on Wednesday as 2,455 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours while on Tuesday, the state registered at 2,243 cases. Daily cases stood at 1,449 on Monday. The daily figure stood at 2,839 on last Saturday and 3,067 on Friday.



It may be mentioned here that the state saw a substantial drop on Monday after which the Covid curve again rose. Around 2,659 daily infections were found across the state on Sunday. State has been registering six Covid deaths for the past three consecutive days. Around 5 people died of Covid across Bengal on Sunday. On Saturday around 6 people died.

The figure has been fluctuating between 1,500 and 3,000 in the past couple of weeks. Covid positivity rate has gone up to 15.47 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 15.37 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 16.90 per cent on Monday, 17.16 per cent on Sunday and 18.05 per cent on Saturday. State saw around 19.54 per cent positivity rate on Friday and 18.95 per cent on Thursday.

There are around 633 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. On Sunday the figure stood at 544 and 692 on Saturday. Around 27,766 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. Around 14,870 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 25,836,538 sample tests so far till date.

State health department urged various districts where infection is higher to ensure that Covid protocols are properly followed. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi earlier this week held a meeting with the district magistrates, chief medical officer of health in the districts and also with senior police officers where the former expressed his concern over the rise in daily cases in some pockets.