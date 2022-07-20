Bengal records about 2,243 cases in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Bengal again saw a rise in Covid infection on Tuesday as fresh cases were registered at 2,243 while on Monday around 1,449 fresh cases were detected.



State saw a substantial drop on Monday after which the Covid curve again rose. Around 2,659 daily infections on Sunday. Covid fatality is still on the higher side as 6 deaths were reported across Bengal on Tuesday. On Monday, six deaths were reported. State health department has already directed various districts where there has been a spike in Covid cases to ensure that Covid protocols are properly followed.

The daily figure stood at 2,839 on last Saturday and 3,067 on Friday. The figure has been fluctuating between 1,500 and 3,000 in the past couple of weeks. Around 5 people died of Covid across Bengal on Sunday. On Saturday around 6 people died.

Covid positivity rate also dropped at 15.37 per cent whereas on Monday the figure stood at 16.90 per cent. The figure stood at 17.16 per cent on Sunday and 18.05 per cent on Saturday. State saw around 19.54 per cent positivity rate on Friday and 18.95 per cent on Thursday. There are around 714 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. On Sunday the figure stood at 544 and 692 on Saturday. Around 28,255 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. Around 14,590 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 25,820,668 sample tests so far till date.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's mother Nirupa Ganguly has again tested positive for Covid. She has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in South Kolkata. She was recently taken to the hospital with fever,

cold, cough and discomfort. Preliminary tests were conducted in the hospital. It was learnt that she has no other ailments except cold and cough. Sourav's mother had been infected with Covid earlier also. She was admitted to the same private hospital in September last year.

Sourav's brother Snehashis Ganguly was also infected at the end of 2021.