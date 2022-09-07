Bengal records about 211 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases jumped to 211 on Tuesday from what stood at 89 on Monday. Covid positivity rate also went up on Tuesday with 2.68 per cent being registered while on Monday the figure stood at 1.76 per cent.



Daily Covid infection has gone down to 89 on Monday while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 181. State saw 254 cases on Friday while on Thursday the daily cases remained at 210. On Sunday the positivity stood at 2.31 per cent. Two people died of Covid in the state on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure.

On Sunday only one fatality was reported while on Friday three fatalities were reported across the state.

As many as 246 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Tuesday.

State has so far registered 21,08,188 Covid cases out of which 20,84,746 people have recovered. Around 21,477 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till September 6.

There are currently around 76 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 1,889 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 7,886 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,335,784 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,41,79,972 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 6. Around 7,29,76,547 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,47,44,053 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,13,821 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Tuesday.