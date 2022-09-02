Bengal records about 210 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Daily Covid infection slightly dropped in Bengal as 210 new cases were detected across the state on Thursday. The figure stood at 272 on Wednesday while on Tuesday the daily cases stood at 154.



Covid positivity rate also dropped to 2.29 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 2.72 per cent on Wednesday. The figure remained at 1.84 per cent on Tuesday. Covid positivity rate has also been fluctuating. Three people died of Covid in the state on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's fatality. One person died of Covid in the state on Tuesday. Covid fatality on Monday was registered at 1 while on Sunday around 3 people died of Covid in the state.

As many as 314 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent on Thursday. State has so far registered 21,07,260 Covid cases out of which 20,83,374 people have recovered. Around 21,468 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till September 1.

There are currently around 77 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection.

Around 2,341 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 9,184 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,297,918 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,37,72,639 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 1. Around 7,29,67,193 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,47,03,443 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,80,097 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Thursday.