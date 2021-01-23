Bengal records about 2.01% net increase in voters: Electoral list

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded 2.01 per cent net increase in voters as per the electoral list published by Election Commission of India (ECI). Districts like West Midnapore, Purulia, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, and Jalpaiguri received the highest number of new voters.



The list cites that West Burdwan has a total of about 6,0261 new voters which accounts for 2.78 per cent. Purulia has a total of about 5,9529 new voters which accounts for 2.69 per cent. Alipurduar has a total of about 3,0718 new voters which account for 2.53 per cent, followed by Dakshin Dinajpur (South Dinajpur) where total number of new voters is around 3,0814 and the percentage stands at 2.48 per cent. Jalpaiguri has received 44,207 new voters with a net percentage of 2.47 per cent. Kalimpong recorded 4,473 new voters with a total 2.18 percentage increase followed by Darjeeling registering 2,3930 new voters (2 per cent).

Senior officials of EC said with the awareness more people have enrolled their names in the electoral list and we feel that this will encourage more new voters to enrol themselves. The list mentions there are 73,294,980 total voters in Bengal.

Senior officials of EC said there will be 28,000 more polling booths for this year's Assembly election in Bengal, which is likely to be held in May.

The poll panel has also started the process of checking 78,000-odd polling booths across Bengal to provide minimum assured facilities like toilets, drinking water and ramps, on the polling day. It was also decided that additional EVMs, including VVPATs, will be kept owing to the current pandemic situation. The commission will seek a report on sensitive areas.