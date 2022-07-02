Bengal records about 1,739 cases in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Daily Covid infection in Bengal has further gone up with 1,739 fresh cases being reported on Friday. Around 1,524 cases were reported on Thursday.



According to the sources, around 40 per cent of infected patients are from Kolkata which has become a concern for the Health department. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have always been the major contributors of Covid infected cases.

The daily cases started going up since last week. State saw over 1,500 daily cases for the last time in early February this year, following which the curve started flattening.

On Thursday, the state registered 1,524 fresh cases. There were around 1,424 cases reported across the state on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the figure stood at 954.

No fatality was reported in the state on Friday. One fatality had been reported in the state on Thursday while two fatalities were reported on Wednesday. The recovery rate on Friday dropped to 98.55 per cent while on Thursday the figure stood at 98.61 per cent. It remained around 98.66 per cent on Wednesday. Around 456 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 14.72 per cent on Friday from what stood at 12.89 per cent on Thursday. State registered the recovery rate at 12.74 per cent on Wednesday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Friday.

Around 11,811 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 25,569,034 sample tests so far till date. Around 7,950 patients are in home isolation on Friday. Around 327 patients are in hospitals as on Friday. There are none in safe homes yet.

It may be mentioned here that state Health department on Thursday issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.